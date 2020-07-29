Bated, Clement Patrick

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, Clement Patrick Bates. He passed away peacefully at home on July 22nd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Clem was a kind and generous man with a gentle soul. He was born and raised in Sydney, and later moved to Louisdale where he and his wife Geniva would raise their family. He was the proud owner of Causeway Optical in Port Hawkesbury for 33 years and was a master of his trade, one of the first Licensed Opticians in Nova Scotia and one of the best. He was a great teacher and taught many who worked with him over the years the value of quality work. He truly cared for his clients, many of whom became friends over the years. Clem was a former member of the Louisdale Fire Department, Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, a member of the Louisdale Oldtimers Gentlemans Hockey League and the Richmond County Agricultural Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many hours in his garden. Some of his best memories came from his time at the hunting camp or ice fishing with his buddies. Whatever was caught or grown was always shared among family, friends and neighbors. If you asked him, he would proudly tell you that his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a devoted husband for 53 years to Geniva and the best father to his children. He was so proud of all his grandchildren that he would tear up every time he spoke about them. He is survived by his loving wife Geniva; his children, Cheryl Landry (Dwayne), Antigonish, Tammy Joyce (Douglas), Louisdale and Brendan (Vanessa), Kempt Rd.; grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Brandon, William, Keigan, MacKenzie, Tyne, Amelia, Emily, Laila and Liam; great grandson, Noah; sister Elaine MacDonald (Ron), Sydney; sister-in-law Donna Bates, Halifax; special friend Perry Marchand (Claire), Louisdale, who was like a son to Clem and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Catherine Bates, his brothers Adrian and Leonard, his sister-in-law Marlene and his in-laws, Alphonse and Celina McPhee. A Celebration of Clem’s life will take place at St. Louis Parish Church, Louisdale on August 5th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac officiating. Burial to take place in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, this Celebration of Clem’s life will be for immediate family members only please. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. Memorial donations can be made to the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society. To send words of comfort to the family please visit www.chboudreau.com. The family would like to thank Dr. Cooper, Dr. Ron MacCormick, nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Team and the Oncology Department at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. Also, a very special thank you to Strait Area Continuing Care Nurses and Home care workers, our angels, for the dedicated and compassionate care that was given to Clem. A special thank you is extended also to Perry, George, Noreen, Bobby, Carol-Ann and Amelia for the help and support that you gave to Clem and his family during this difficult time in their lives. We will never forget you.