Boucher, Mary Talida

Passed away on December 19, 2020 in the Halifax Infirmary, QEII at age 101. She lived a full and meaningful life as a devout Catholic and was guided each day by her deep faith. She was a kind, strong and determined wife and mother. Formerly of Arichat, she resided in Fall River from 2008 to 2019 and in November 2019 moved to Caritas Residence where she loved being part of a wonderful community of women including Sisters from several congregations and the Victoria Hall Ladies. She was known as “Tilly” or “Mary” and made friends easily with her quick smile and good humour. She was born on March 22, 1919 in Arichat and was the daughter of Alfred DeWolfe and Cecile (Landry) DeWolfe. After obtaining her grade 12 commercial diploma she worked mostly as a book keeper in Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver and Jersey City. She returned to Arichat in 1956 and married Raymond Boucher. For more than 50 years she was an engaged volunteer working tirelessly for the betterment of her community. She could be found doing whatever job needed to be done from peeling potatoes for a fund raiser supper to sitting on a governance board. She assisted many individuals by completing forms and doing income tax returns. She was particularly proud of her work as a Board member of St. Anne Centre and as an executive member of St. Anne Community & Nursing Care Ladies Auxiliary. In recognition of her dedication to health care in her community she received a Province of Nova Scotia Citation and Appreciation award as well as an Honorary Membership in the Society of St. Anne Community & Nursing Care Centre. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Assumption Parish CWL Council and served as president in 1981. In 2017 she was very honoured when she was presented with her 40th year pin and a Certificate of Merit by President Brenda Boudreau in recognition and appreciation of faithful and exceptional services. She moved to Fall River in 2008 to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grand-daughter. She loved attending the Monday morning Breakaway Program and was grateful to Eleanor and Daphne who were he weekly drivers. The last year of her life was a very happy year residing at Caritas Residence. She enjoyed participating in daily mass, social activities and making new friends with many of the Sisters and Victoria Hall Ladies which she considered to be her family.