Obituary

Carl Boudreau



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Carl Boudreau, Arichat, that occurred at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish on January 18, 2020, at the age of 83 after a brave battle with cancer. Carl passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Born June 8, 1936, in Petit-de-Grat, he was the son of the late James T. and Violet M. (Samson) Boudreau.

Carl lived a full life, letting the open road guide his path. Raised on Isle Madame, Carl’s journey brought him to Ontario to start his family with wife Loretta, and eventually back to Isle Madame to start a business at Boudreau’s Shell in Arichat. In retirement, Carl and Loretta would then make a new home for themselves in Chéticamp, taking the annual road to Florida and exploring the world along the way. Eventually, Isle Madame would call both to return as their final home in Arichat. Carl’s recent years were spent as a valued and cherished community mainstay, providing support and friendly conversation to staff and customers of both Boudreau’s Fuels and La Goélette à Pépé Café as the Goélette’s unofficial historian and custodian. Carl touched the lives of countless locals and visitors to the area, taking the time to introduce everyone he met to his little corner of the world and offer a helping hand (or ear) to anyone in need. Carl cherished the relationships and friendships he fostered near and far, including a caring friendship built with companion Leah. Carl’s family wishes to thank his doctors and nurses who have served him along the way, and particularly the team at St. Martha’s Palliative Care Unit for caring for him and making his final days comfortable, allowing him to pass with peace and dignity.

Left to mourn his passing are daughters Darlene Martell (Donnie), Grandique Road, and Anne Boudreau (Steve), Halifax; sons, Brian (Lisa), Arichat, and Bruce (Rhondi), Toronto; grandchildren Jeremiah (Danielle), Joshua (Cassie), Matthew, John (Emily), Nicole (Cody), Benjamin (Madison), and Emilie; step-grandchildren Matthew and Victoria; great-grandchild Maddie; step-great-grandchild Aislyn; sisters Lucille Forgeron (Velma), Ontario, Theresa Labbe (Romeo), Ontario, and Almira Scanlan, Dartmouth; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife Loretta Marguerite (Maillet) Boudreau and son Paul in infancy.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 24th, 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25th, 11 am, at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Arichat with Rev. Antolin Asor presiding. Committal will be held in Acadiaville Columbarium, West Arichat, at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Anne Centre or to St. Martha’s Palliative Care Unit. To send words of comfort for the family or to light a candle in memory of Carl, please visit www.chboudreau.com.