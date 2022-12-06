Celebrate the holidays with Bette, Maynard, and friends

PORT HAWKESBURY: The seeds for what has become a Cape Breton holiday tradition for many were planted on a late-night drive back to the Island from the Annapolis Valley.

“We were in Wolfville for a one-night Christmas show,” Bette MacDonald remembers of the conversation that took place 15 years ago, while travelling rural Nova Scotia highways.

She and Maynard Morrison, her partner professionally and in life, talked about how most of their material centered around summertime shows.

“We thought that there was a lot of material that we never really explored,” she offers of tapping into the themes associated with the yuletide season.

By the next Christmas, the highly-regarded entertainers, with some talented friends, staged the first of the Tis the Season series.

MacDonald spoke to The Reporter on the day after the opening night for Tis the Season 15; the first of a four-show run at the Marigold Centre in Truro for the 2022 tour.

“It has been a blast,” she says of the holiday staple, which she notes has garnered positive responses from audiences since the inaugural year.

She explains the lovable Cape Breton characters, along with the comedy and music of the region, has always resonated with people.

“We also try to give everyone a heaping helping of Christmas tradition,” MacDonald offers.

As for fan favorites, there are her iconic characters; Mary Morrison, who always dons those familiar spectacles and tightly tied kerchief, along with Beaulah Claxton, who she describes as a “washed up” lounge singer.

The gang of Cape Breton guys hanging out will return, not to mention a popular grandmotherly lady played by Mary Colin-Chisholm, the Antigonish County performer, actor and playwright.

“They are just gorgeous,” MacDonald says of the “beautiful” seasonal tunes provided by jazz guitarist and cast member Joe Waye Jr.

Along with that foursome, the multi-talented Jordan Musycsyn rounds out the Tis the Season 15 ensemble.

As a press release announcing the Tis the Season 15 describes, it “brings the best of character and sketch comedy, sprinkled with some jolly seasonal musical gems.”

The Tis the Season 15 caravan will come for a pair of performances at the SAERC Auditorium in Port Hawkesbury on Sat., Dec. 10 and Sun., Dec. 11. The show time each night is 7:30 p.m.

“We love everyone (in our audiences), but it is always special to come home,” she offers of the upcoming Cape Breton tour dates.

No matter where they perform, MacDonald offers that they want to provide everyone with a few laughs, and an escape from the outside world, for a few hours during what, for many, is a hectic Christmas season.

“That’s a gift to us,” she says of achieving that goal.

To purchase tickets for the Port Hawkesbury performances, visit: tickets.phcivic.com.

“This show has become a way of celebrating the holidays by visiting our favourite venues and meeting old friends and new. We can’t wait to… bring some much-needed laughter to our fellow Nova Scotians,” MacDonald says in the tour press release.