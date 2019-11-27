Chamberlain, Arnold Henry:

We regret to announce the passing of our Dad, Arnold Henry Chamberlain age 98 of Arichat on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the St. Anne Centre in Arichat.Born and raised in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Alister and Valerie Chamberlain.Arnold served as Sergeant in WWII and made his home in Dundee, Richmond Co.He was predeceased by his wife, Chatherine Eva (MacLellan); Inez and Betty; brothers, Duncan, Wallace and Murray; grandson, Dwayne. Arnold leaves behind six children, Veronica (Richard), Beverly (Donald), Linda (Brain), Colin (Janie), Kirk (Brenda) and Blair (Valeria); sisters, Norma Estee and Carol (John); 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.There will be no visitation. Service and interment will take place at a later date.Memorials may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 47, Grand Anse.Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.sydneymemorialchapel.ca or email sydneymemorialchapel@ns.sympatico.ca