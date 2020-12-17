Connolly, Marie Perlé “Pearl” (Levangie) – Age 76 years.

Penticton, BC formerly of Boylston, Guysborough Co. It is

with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of

our wonderful Mother, Perlé on Monday, November 30, 2020

in Penticton, BC. Perlé was born in Charles Cove on June 5,

1944; she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Levangie

(Charles Cove).

Pearl is survived by her children, Randy (Crystal), Boylston;

Suzanne, Summerland, BC; Craig (Sarah), Kitimat, BC;

grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon (Erica), Devan, Bailey, Dylan,

Chasen, Ben, Spencer, Declan; siblings, Rita (Art) Phalen, Toronto;

Doris (Roland), Larry’s River; Shirley Anne (Raymond),

Sackville; Ronnie (Annie), Fall River.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Joseph

Connolly; brothers, Basil; Robert and Howard in infancy;

Mom’s passion was Genealogy and was always found behind

the counter at Connolly’s Store.

In keeping with her wish’s cremation has taken place. A

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when Covid-19

restrictions allow families to travel.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Perle to St.

Ann’s Cemetery Fund, Guysborough. Words of comfort may

be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com