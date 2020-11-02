DESBARRES, Shelly Marie – Age 50, Monastery, Antigonish Co., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish. Born in Amherst she was a daughter of Douglas Joseph DesBarres and the late Brenda Marie (Burns) DesBarres. Shelly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and niece. She enjoyed playing bingo and her time working at the Country Kitchen in Port Hastings.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry MacEachern; daughter, Kayla DesBarres (Sam), NB; son, Chance MacEachern, at home; sister, Roseann (Steve) Mugridge and their children, Cole and Evan, PEI; brother, Adam DesBarres and his children, Katelyn and Dale, NWT; special aunt, Kim LeBlanc; grandchildren, Ava, Isaiah, Ariaha, Kolby. She is also survived by mother-in-law, Dolly Bennett, Havre Boucher; sisters-in-law, Elaine and Bonita; brother-in-law, Edmund Bennett. She was predeceased by brother-in-law, Michael; sister-in-law, Cheryl.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. Funeral service was held on October 27th in Amherst. Memorial donations may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. Arrangements are under the care of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at www.haverstocks.com