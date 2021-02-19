Deyoung (née Boudreau), Rachel Marie – Lower Sackville,

died peacefully at Sagewood Long Term Care Home, not long

after celebrating her 76th birthday. Rachel was a beloved wife,

cherished mother, sister and aunt. She will be fondly remembered

for her kind heart and loving smile by friends and large

extended family, many of whom enjoyed her blueberry pies,

tea biscuits, roast chicken dinners and Acadian rabbit pies.

Sincerest thanks and gratitude to all staff and volunteers at

Sagewood who provided kind and compassionate care for the

past year and ensured there was always joy in her days. Rachel

was previously resident at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home

and the family wishes to thank all members of her earlier

care team. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steve Gallant for

providing many years of medical care, Dr. Eric MacNeill, for

providing emergency care, and Chris Boyd for providing legal

services at a difficult time. Rachel was predeceased by her

loving husband, Joe Deyoung, her parents, Clara and Benedict

Boudreau and by her brother, Blaise Boudreau. A celebration

of life is planned for the Spring, a time when Rachel’s heart was

lifted with the sighting of her first robin. Condolences may be

sent to the family by visiting, www.maritimecremation.ca