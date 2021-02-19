Deyoung (née Boudreau), Rachel Marie – Lower Sackville,
died peacefully at Sagewood Long Term Care Home, not long
after celebrating her 76th birthday. Rachel was a beloved wife,
cherished mother, sister and aunt. She will be fondly remembered
for her kind heart and loving smile by friends and large
extended family, many of whom enjoyed her blueberry pies,
tea biscuits, roast chicken dinners and Acadian rabbit pies.
Sincerest thanks and gratitude to all staff and volunteers at
Sagewood who provided kind and compassionate care for the
past year and ensured there was always joy in her days. Rachel
was previously resident at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home
and the family wishes to thank all members of her earlier
care team. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steve Gallant for
providing many years of medical care, Dr. Eric MacNeill, for
providing emergency care, and Chris Boyd for providing legal
services at a difficult time. Rachel was predeceased by her
loving husband, Joe Deyoung, her parents, Clara and Benedict
Boudreau and by her brother, Blaise Boudreau. A celebration
of life is planned for the Spring, a time when Rachel’s heart was
lifted with the sighting of her first robin. Condolences may be
sent to the family by visiting, www.maritimecremation.ca
