Dorton, James (Jimmy) Richard

James “Jimmy” Richard Dorton, 59, of Port Hawkesbury passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. Born in Antigonish, he was a son of the late Dan R. and Pearl Dorton. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his beloved cougar, Donna Dorton (Richard); his son, Nathan (Molly) of Frankville; his daughters, Carrie, Natalie (Greg) of Port Hawkesbury; Nicole (Scott) of Halifax; Victoria (Sam) of Monastery; and Jada of Port Hawkesbury; his grandchildren, Lucas, Ethan, Kalan, Serenity, Hope, Zander and Declan; his sisters, Diane (Sissy), Estelle; brothers, Danny, Hughie, Donald, John and Paul; and furry friend, Maggie.

He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents and brother in law, David Richard. Jim was a big man, with an even bigger heart. Jim worked for the Town of Port Hawkesbury for 34 years. He loved what he did and the community he served; and was the type of person who would help anyone with anything. When he wasn’t working, he could be found with his family down at their camper, feeding the seagulls at the shop, or at yard sales near and far. More than anything, Jim was most happy when he was cooking meals for his family and playing a game of crib. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, co-workers and the community. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to ROC Society, Port Hawkesbury. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca