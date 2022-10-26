Ellie MacAulay continues baseball journey

ANTIGONISH: Baseball is a game of inches, one rife with highs and lows. And, without a doubt, Ellie MacAulay has experienced both extremes, and everything in between.

There have been the hitting streaks, and slumps, diving catches and grounders bounding between her legs; not to mention the pitches made for called third strikes, while others ended up sailing over the outfield fence when an opponent connects.

The St. Peter’s native, often the lone or one of few females on a team, has also experienced what she describes as “challenges”; obstacles that she has only had to endure because of her gender.

“I don’t think I was old enough to fully understand,” the 20-year-old remembers of the abuse, which came mainly while playing at the peewee and bantam levels.

She adds not only teammates and opponents, but also coaches and parents, could be “really, really mean.”

Reflecting on one game, MacAulay recalls of being peppered with what she calls “inappropriate names.”

“They kept screaming at me.”

MacAulay adds, “I don’t even think you could write some of them.”

There were opponents who refused to shake her hand after the game, or if they did, spit on theirs before offering what is supposed to be the ultimate gesture of sportsmanship.

Don’t forget the whispers, and sometimes not even whispers, that she should be playing softball.

“It always seemed to happen more if I did well,” MacAulay says, remembering one game, when she struck out 13 and won the catcalls were relentless.

With an understandable hint of uncertainty in her voice, she suggests that “boys do mature,” which means, for the most part, the incidences have subsided over the years.

“But, there will always be comments,” she reminds.

MacAulay says most negativity happens “behind her back,” with her teammates supplying the information.

Noting how the abuse is so engrained, she offers, “It is always in the back of their mind.”

Contributed photos

Ellie MacAulay recently completed her second season with StFX in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Association.

Nevertheless, whether it was in the beginning days on the diamond as a seven-year-old with the Strait Area Minor Baseball Association, or after just concluding her second season with StFX in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Association (ACBA), MacAulay has not allowed that outside noise to affect her focus on improving in every aspect of the game.

The talent of the outfielder and pitcher was apparent early on; she skipped tee ball and quickly climbed the ranks through the mosquito, bantam and midget classifications. Taking the field with older players, and mostly males, soon became commonplace.

Although she also played soccer and basketball as a youngster, MacAulay decided to focus solely on baseball after making a provincial team as a 12-year-old, which also marked the first time that she suited up with an all-girls’ club.

More recently, the lone opportunity to lace up her cleats in an all-female setting comes with the provincial senior team.

“I was playing with three or four different teams,” she says of one jam-packed stretch of her baseball journey; again, often remaining the lone female in the line-up.

No matter whom she plays with, or against, MacAulay’s ever-developing skill set remains centered on her athleticism and versatility. Playing the outfield, mainly centrefield, and pitching for X is a reflection of that ability to contribute in a variety of ways.

“I am quick and run fast,” she offers of attributes that are a key to her defensive success, along with her “tracking skills,” when it comes to corralling shots to the outfield.

On the bump, MacAulay has established a reputation for good control and an arsenal of strong off-speed pitches.

“I am able to keep hitters off balance,” she informs, crediting her pitch selection for helping feed that success.

In the batter’s box, MacAulay notes her prowess as a base runner and contact hitter.

“On 95 per cent of the teams I have played on, I have hit lead off,” she says.

Although she has confidence in her talents, MacAulay remained unsure last fall when she was considering trying out for the StFX program. Conceding that what she faced on previous teams influenced her choice, deciding that playing baseball at a high level overrode the strong possibility that she would have to deal with obstacles as the lone female on the roster.

“They treat me respectfully,” MacAulay says of her StFX coaches and teammates, noting that most of her teammates knew who she was and what she could bring to the program.

She adds, “It is not about me being a girl,” considering she has been placed in many “high pressure situations” over the past couple of seasons.

Because she has played mostly at the ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ levels, MacAulay says she has been challenged by the transition to the ACBA.

“There were more little things that I had to think of,” she notes, adding “It really opened my eyes.”

For example, when on the mound in the ACBA, MacAulay explains that hitters capitalize more quickly on pitching mistakes; she has had to focus even more on her pitch selection and execution.

“I have been able to find my place,” she offers of the comfort level in her second campaign.

This season, MacAulay had company – when it comes to females playing in the ACBA. Avery Smith of Springhill, Nova Scotia took the field with the Holland College Hurricanes in Charlottetown. The pair are teammates with Baseball Nova Scotia’s senior women’s squad.

Slowly but surely, MacAulay hopes that things will begin to “snowball”; with more female players joining ACBA rosters. She wants young women to realize that they do not have to drop their beloved sport, once they start university, or settle for only playing intramurals.

Along with her turn on the bump, Ellie MacAulay plays the outfield, particularly centre.

Speaking of progress, she points to the addition of women’s baseball to the 2025 Canada Summer Games in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I may not benefit, but I hope by the time I am 30, the opportunities will be way bigger for women,” MacAulay offers, envisioning expanded chances with professional leagues.

As for advice to young female players, she says “set goals.”

“Work hard and don’t let anyone stop you,” MacAulay adds, outlining the approach she employs in chasing her dreams on the diamond.

She encourages not letting anyone stop them from “going whenever you want to go.”

As for her remaining goals, MacAulay explains that she has been “on the edge” in describing her involvement with Canada’s national team program. Over the next few years, she will be focussing on securing a coveted spot on the Women’s World Baseball Cup roster.

Considering what she has faced, both on and off the field, MacAulay agrees that having a strong support system has been crucial, which, she stresses, has included the bulk of her male coaches and teammates.

And, of course, there are her parents, Tara and Jason, who have been by her side every step of the way.

“Their support has been huge; no matter what, they have always had my back,” MacAulay says.

There have been the trips to Cuba, Texas and Virginia for camps and tournaments; not to mention seven-hour drives (round trip) to Halifax for practices and games over a five-year period. And, most importantly, shoulder(s) to lean on always available when adversity surfaced.

“They have constantly helped; it is so hard to put into words what that has meant to me.”