ANTIONISH: A family of four, including a seven-month-old infant, were displaced by a house fire early yesterday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire took place at around 4 a.m. Wednesday on MacDonald Road near Arisaig. They reported that there were no injuries.

“Canadian Red Cross volunteers have helped a woman, her adult daughter, and two grandchildren with emergency lodging and purchases like food, clothing and some other basics,” the Red Cross said in a press release issued on March 16.