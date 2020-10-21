Ferguson, Neil James – Age 81 of Kempt Road, Richmond Co. It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Neil James Ferguson of Kempt Road, on Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Richmond Villa, St. Peter’s. He was a son of the late Ronald and Annie (MacDonald) Ferguson.

Neil was a dedicated employee of Stora Forest Industries “The Pulp Mill” for many years and an Elder of the Cleveland United Church. He was a quiet person, but always had a story or joke to tell to those who knew him well. He was a generous person, always available to offer a helping hand to friends and neighbours. He enjoyed listening to music, attending the local square dances, playing cards, working in his garden, and scrapbooking newspaper articles. He was also an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time fishing and hunting.

Neil will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his four children, Sherry (Kevin) Fleming, Pickering; James, Sydney; Brenda, Toronto; and Nelson (Lucie), Ottawa; brother, Milton (Diana), Hardwood Lands; his grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, William and Violette; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn (McClary); brother, Edwin; brother, Earl, in infancy; sisters, Lyla and Mirna, in infancy.

Our family is grateful for the care he received at the Richmond Villa. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff for their care and compassion, especially during his last few days.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Burial service will take place at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations in memory of Neil may be made to the Richmond Villa , St. Peter’s. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com