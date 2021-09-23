FORBES, Louise Marie

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Louise Marie Forbes, on Monday September 13th 2021. She was born in Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan, to the late Marie Laforest and Lucien Couture. She was 89. Mom met her husband, James Victor Forbes in Moose Jaw, and they were married July 7th, 1956, for 38 years, until his passing. Mom said after years of waiting for Dad to come home from umpiring ball; if you can’t beat them join them, and started following any games he was involved in either as an umpire or coach. Mom worked for several years at a bank in Moose Jaw, and when Dad took a transfer to Nova Scotia with Gulf Oil, she worked at Sears in Port Hawkesbury, then, when they moved to Alberta, she worked at Sears in Edmonton. Mom enjoyed playing any board game, cards, and, her favorite game, Skip-bo. She always let on that she was playing by the rules, but always seemed to win! She enjoyed music by the Seven Tenors, Johnny Reid, Celine Dion, and more. She loved spending time in her flower garden, reading, and really enjoyed doing Circle-A-Word puzzles. Mom is survived by her sisters, Yolande Couture, Kingston, Ontario; Marcelle Pedersen, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; her son, Jim Forbes; her daughters, Inez Forbes and Ina Forbes; two grandchildren, Katie Ste. Marie (Jeremy) and Brad MacNeil; four great-grandchildren, Carter Ste. Marie, Jase Ste. Marie, Harlow MacNeil and Knox MacNeil. Mom was predeceased by her husband, James Forbes; her sisters, Marie Therese Laberge, Odile LeRuyet, and Jeanette Couture; her great-granddaughter, Blake Gillis MacNeil; and her very best friend, Betty Malinowski. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.babysbreathcanada.ca, www.cysticfibrosis.ca/atlantic-canada or www.heartandstroke.ca A viewing took place on Tuesday September 21, 2021, from 2:30 to 4, which was followed by a small family gravesite funeral in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. The family understands that there are many covid restrictions and concerns to consider. Please stay safe. To leave a message for the family please visit www.parkmemorial.com