Hatcher, Florence Margaret

We regret to announce the passing of Florence Margaret Hatcher, 82 of West Bay Road on Sunday, August 29th at Strait Richmond Hospital due to a lengthy illness. Born on December 1st, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Florence (MacQuarrie) MacAskill of West Bay Road. Mom enjoyed the simple things in life: going to card plays with dad and her friends, bingo, taking long drives not knowing where they would end up or when they would return. It was clear to see the love mom and dad had for one another was unmeasurable, it was a love like no other. Mom was the most kind and generous lady to everyone she met, you never left her house without a cup of tea and a plate full of sweets. Mom’s most precious times were those she spent with family and friends, especially her 3 grandchildren, Brooke, Alexis and Brandon. Brooke; she was so proud of the amazing mother you are to Jackson and to be blessed with her one and only great grandchild. Alexis; she showed everyone how proud she was of your beautiful drawings and artwork Brandon; she loved playing card games and crib with you, and to Jackson; grandma adored you and always called you “her handsome boy”. She will remain in your hearts forever. She is survived by her loving husband Alex, son Walter (Peggy), Troy and Natasha, Port Hawkesbury. Grandchildren Brooke, Alexis and, Brandon, Great grandson, Jackson. Brothers; Murdock (Elizabeth), Ontario, Angus (Pauline), Heatherton. Sisters; Annie MacInnis, Catherine Gray and Julia MacQuarrie. Sisters in law, Dorothy MacAskill, Port Hawkesbury, Anne MacAskill, Lower South River, Georgina Dowling, Dowling Road, Elsie Apesteguy, North Sydney, Jean Hatcher, Crandall Road and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Dan, Hughie and Duncan John MacAskill, and her sister Jane Rogers. Her brother in laws, James Rogers, Eddie MacInnis, Donald MacQuarrie, Ray Dowling, Gerard Apesteguy and Clayton Hatcher. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Strait Richmond Hospital. Special thanks to Danielle Hawley and Mary Lee Gillis, mom enjoyed her time with you guys dearly, you both treated her with the best care, respect and compassion and for that we will be forever grateful. To Trina, Claire and Joy, the care and respect you gave our mom will remain in our hearts forever, you treated her as one of your own. Thank you as well to Dr. DeRouche, who did everything he possibly could for our mom. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation by request. Graveside burial was held on Friday, September 3rd at 2pm from Princeville United Church cemetery with Reverend, Donna Lovace officiating. Funeral Arrangements are under the Care under the Direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St. Port Hawkesbury. Memorial donations can be made to the ROC Society, Port Hawkesbury.