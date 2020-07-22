JUNE 13, 1950 – July 15, 2020

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Beverley ‘Bev’ Louise Fox Hayman after a courageous battle with cancer. Bev passed away in Perth, Ontario with her best friend and love of her life (47 years) Robert ‘Bob’ by her side. Loving mother to her three daughters Stacey Brickman (Darryl), Sherry Green (Sean) and Shana Hayman (Justin MacLellan). Cherished grandmother to Brittan, Brianna, Evan, Ash and Sebastian and great grandmother to Zachary and Desiree. Bev’s family was the joy of her life. She adored spending time with all of her grandchildren. Bev was born and raised in Port Hastings, Cape Breton Island to John and Margaret Fox (both predeceased). She was the youngest of five siblings, Robert Fox (Yvonne), Lois Nessel (Joe predeceased), William Fox (Mary Anne) and Isabel Philips (Mick). Dearly loved by all of her nieces and nephews and their families. Beverley attended St. Francis Xavier University. She was a school teacher in Greenwood, Nova Scotia where she met her husband Bob, a member of the Canadian Air Force. Throughout their travels they lived in Baden Germany, Comox BC, Trenton and Ottawa ON. They built their retirement home in Perth, ON. Bev was a caring and compassionate friend to all. She loved to enjoy the outdoors, whether camping, or creating beautiful gardens. Everyone who met Bev throughout her journey instantly appreciated her gift to see the beauty in all things. She easily created connections with people. They did not hesitate to share their life stories and she listened with open ears, and an open heart. In keeping with Bev’s wishes there will be no visitation or service. Bev will make her journey home to Cape Breton at a later time. In honour of Bev, donations can be made in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society 55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, M4V 2Y7