“Deanie” Florence Nadine Hughes

Pictou, Nova Scotia

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of “Deanie” Florence Nadine Hughes after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her “Cottage by the Sea” in Pictou, Nova Scotia, surrounded by her husband, Paul; children, Mercedes and Porsche; son-in-law, Ryan Dufour, sister, Eva and brother, Cedric; on May 12, 2020. Born on December 13, 1956, she was a daughter of Catherine Hughes (Doudelet) and the late Cedric Hughes. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Paul Clark; two daughters, Mercedes and Porsche (Ryan), as well as her three “adopted” daughters, Vicky (Stephan) Hébert-Pelletier, Sabrina (Jason) Hébert-Thompson and Nadine Wienke. Deanie is also survived by sisters, Eva (Gregor) Hattie, Joanne (Wayne) Reynolds, Jean (Walter) Doué, Ellen and brother, Cedric, Jr. (Alice) Hughes; sisters-in-law, Terry Hould and Jan Davies – Cuksts and brothers-in-law, Rod Clark and Paul Matthews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Deanie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Cedric Hughes; sister, RoseMarie (Hughes) Matthews; maternal grandparents, Alphonse and Eva Doudelet and fraternal grandparents, George and Gertrude Hughes. The world is a better place for having Deanie and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and family all around the world. She touched so many lives throughout her journey; from her early years in Cape Breton, to years spent in Toronto where she met her loving husband Paul and went to university. Deanie and Paul then moved to Saint John to start their family, before moving to the USA where she flourished in her career in IT. Deanie and Paul moved back to Nova Scotia after their daughters went to University/College. She spent her last few years working at Sobeys before she had a ruptured brain aneurysm August 2010, which allowed her to retire to a life of painting and leisure with her four-legged pal Charlie. Deanie was known for her beautiful acrylic paintings and sea glass jewelry. She will have a little corner at the Water Street Market where you can see her paintings and enjoy the Ceramic Cove pottery corner; she started a year ago with her close friends, Sonja and Rhonda Park. Deanie is resting at McLaren Funeral Home in Pictou, Nova Scotia. Due to current circumstances we will be having a small viewing and service for her immediate family only.

Funeral service, burial and reception will be held at a later time, when we are able to have larger gatherings. www.mclarenfuneral.ca