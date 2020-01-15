Obituary

Rob Kennedy

At age 55, Rob had already fought and won against cancer three times, but on Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends, Rob lost his courageous battle to brain cancer. Rob is survived by the love of his life, Angie Kennedy (nee Templeton) and his kids, his pride and joy, Jeremy, Sydney and Kaitlyn. Rob is the beloved son of Bernadette Kennedy (and the late James) of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. Rob is loved dearly by his brothers and sisters: Susan Kennedy (David Bernstein) of Vancouver B.C., Chris Kennedy (Jacqui) of Port Hawkesbury, N.S., Kathy Kennedy of Dawson Creek, B.C., Jackie Kennedy (David Olsen) of Edmonton, Sean Kennedy (Andrea) of Perth and Janice Kennedy of Halifax, N.S. Rob will be missed dearly by his mother-in-law, Lorraine Templeton (and the late Gerry) of Kemptville, and Angie’s brothers and sisters: Bob Templeton (Dawn) of Kemptville, Lauren McVey (Terry) of Deep River, Sandy (late Greg “Peck”) Workman of Cardinal and Cathy Watson of Kemptville. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at the Metcalfe Curling Club, 2793 8th Line Rd, Metcalfe, on Sunday, January 26th from 3 – 6 p.m. The celebration will begin with an opportunity to share memories of Rob. Donations to the Metcalfe Curling Club will be accepted during the celebration. If you require an official income tax receipt please consider a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada at www.braintumour.ca. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directily to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com