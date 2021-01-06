LANDRY, Estelle Marie, 84 – Louisdale

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Estelle Marie Landry, age 84, of Louisdale, announces her passing on December 27, 2020, at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, with her loving family by her side. Born December 25, 1936 in Louisdale, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Lillian (Burke) Samson. Estelle enjoyed playing cards and playing bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed baking, knitting and making homemade blankets for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing “The Nana’s Pot of Gold” to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Estelle will be forever missed by her daughter Lillian Ann Landry (Brian) Louisdale, sons, Terrence Joseph (Margaret), Brampton, Ontario, David Gregory (Phyllis), Louisdale; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Josh, Kyle, Ashley, Amy; great grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Jordyn, Taylor, Ellie, & Mason; brothers, Carl (Joan), Roy (Eleanor), both of Louisdale; sisters, Joan (Stanley) Benoit, Petit de Grat, Patsy (Venard), Louisdale. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bennie Landry; brothers, Vincent, Joseph “Teddy”, Herman, Terrence; sisters, Sylvia Landry, Ellen Jane Landry; great grandchildren, twins Benjamin and Cameron; brother-in-law, Quinten Landry. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation due to Covid-19 social distancing and regulations. Funeral Mass was celebrated December 31, 2020 in the St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisdale with Rev Duncan MacIsaac presiding. Burial followed in St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Louisdale. Memorial donations may be made to St. Louis Parish Cemetery or Renovations Fund; Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society or the Alzheimer’s Society (NS). The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Strait Richmond Hospital Nursing Staff, Strait Richmond Palliative Care, VON, Richmond County Continuing Care, for all of their exceptional services and compassionate care provided to their mother during her time of need. To family, extended family and friends who supported our family or helped out in any way, your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten and is deeply appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family, or to light a candle in memory of Estelle, please visit www.chboudreau.com.