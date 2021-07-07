Langley, Jerome Curtis

Jerome Curtis Langley of Truro, formerly of Halifax, slipped away peacefully to join the love of his life of 65 years, Glenda and youngest daughter Jeannie on Saturday, June 26. Curtis was born in Point Tupper on August 18, 1934 the eldest of eight children born to Ernest and Margaret Langley (Malcolm). Curtis enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Halifax County School Board as superintendent of finance. After retirement he and Mom moved to Truro to be near their great grandchildren who brought them so much joy. Anyone who knew Dad appreciated his quiet strength and quick dry wit. No matter the challenges Dad always remained calm in the storm. He was the epitome of a gentleman. He said the secret to a long and loving relationship was manners. No matter how you really feel – be polite and respectful. He taught three generations not to “do as I say” but by example. Curtis is survived by his children Pat (Pete), James (Janet) and Rena (Paul). He is also survived by grandchildren Sean McNamara (Stephanie), Malcolm O’Brien (Barb), Maggie O’Brien (Nick) and great grandchildren Cassie, Sarah, Beth, Shannon, Erin and Molly. Dad also leaves behind his siblings Shirley Doucette (Phil), Junior (Sheila), Frank (Eleanor) and Mary MacNeil along with sisters in law Jean Gray and Myrta Butts and many nieces and nephews. Curtis was predeceased by sisters Anne and Joan, brother Graham (Dud). Cremation has taken place and there will be a private ceremony at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to mplangley55@gmail.com