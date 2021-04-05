LeBlanc, Melvina (Millie) – 98, Petit-de-Grat

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom, Mémé and Grand-Mémé on March 17th, 2021 at the Strait Regional Hospital. Born in 1922 in Poulamon, she was the last surviving member of her family. Millie was the daughter of the late Victoria and James Fougère. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Abel LeBlanc in 2010, her son Wayne in 1966, her daughter Annette in 2006 and her siblings, Paul, Clement, Rémi, Edwina and Melvina (infancy). Millie is survived by her daughters, Sylvia (Vincent) and Marlene (Leslie) who was her caretaker for 11 years, her son-in law Gerald, her grandchildren, Ricky (Nadine), Amanda (Rene), Vanessa (Cameron), Daphne (Russell), Tamara, Anique (Craig) and Cody, her great grandchildren, Dawson, Alanna, Josie, Daylen, Ajé and Léo and many nieces and nephews. Mom dedicated her life to being a wife and a mother. She raised a young family while being a lighthouse keeper’s wife before moving to the ‘Mainland’ of Petit-de-Grat. She always had an open door policy and a welcoming nature. Her kindness was reflected in her smile and she had a heart of gold. Mom and Dad enjoyed a youthful life. They travelled the world together well into their 80s. They also enjoyed camping, dancing and being surrounded by their family and friends. Mom, following in Dad’s footsteps, also wanted to go to University so she decided to donate her body for science research at Dalhousie. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. We would like to thank Dr. DeRoche, Dr. Cooper, Dr. Collins, Dr. Pluta, all the nursing staff and the support staff at the Strait Regional Hospital. We would also like to thank the Continuing Care and Palliative Care team for their exceptional services. Their support during this difficult time did not go unnoticed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Unit, the Red Cross Foundation or a charity of your choice. Un grand merci à tous ceux et celles qui ont fait partie de notre voyage de santé avec Mom. Votre appui a été grandement apprécié. ‘ Vivre sans aimer n’est pas proprement vivre ‘