LEJEUNE, Eva Jean, Port Hawkesbury/West Arichat

It is with sadness, that we announce the passing of Eva Jean LeJeune of Port Royal, at her residence in Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home on July 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Born April 29, 1933, in Arichat, she was the daughter of the late Alfphie and Agatha (MacDonald) LeJeune. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mathilda Britten. Jean is survived by her sister, Regina Dixon of West LaHave, foster sister Irene Gonzales of Hantsport and foster sister Bernice Yhard of Port Hawkesbury. Special thanks to Bernice for her tireless support and countless hours visiting Jean at the nursing home. Jean was also a favourite aunt to Mike, Matt, Lowell, Frank, Jerome, Tessa, Craig and Dawn. Jean was a teacher for many years in various communities in Nova Scotia: West Arichat, Sampsonville, Windsor Junction, Bedford, Antigonish, East Bay, Dartmouth, Halifax, and many years at Ile Madame District High School before her retirement in 1987. She was involved in many community initiatives including St. Ann’s Nursing Home and the establishment of the local dental clinic. Committed to her strong Catholic faith, she was a member of the Sisters of St. Martha’s for 10 years and a member of the West Arichat Immaculate Conception CWL and choir. She was also a fine intricate crocheter, a knitter, a motivated walker, an avid reader, a foster parent to many children through world Vision and a traveller. She enjoyed tours to many European countries, the Holy Land and the Caribbean. She even travelled with a couple of friends across Canada in a pop-up tent trailer in the 60’s. Special thanks to the Port Hawksbury Nursing Home staff for their care and compassion given to Jean during her stay. In memory of Jean, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia, 2719 Gladstone St, Halifax, N.S. B3K 4W6 or the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, 2 MacQuarrie Dr. Ext. Port Hawksbury, N.S. B9A 3A2. Cards of condolences may be sent to Regina Dixon, West LaHave, N.S. B0R 1G0. Cremation has taken place. Visitation took place at the C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat on Friday morning, July 17, 2020. Grave side service took place at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in West Arichat on Friday morning, July 17, 2020, with Rev. Michel Exalant presiding. Due to Covid-19 pandemic there will be social distancing. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd. in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Jean, please visit, www.chboudreau.com