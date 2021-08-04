LESLIE (Mossman), Marguerite Eleanor, age 88 of Port Hawkesbury, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 in the Strait Richmond Hospital. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. A graveside service was held in St. John’s Anglican Cemetery, West Berlin, officiated by Rev. Cheryl Rafuse on July 12 at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Church 239 Reeves St., Port Hawkesbury N.S. B9A 2R6. For full obituary, please visit: www.greensfuneralhome.ca