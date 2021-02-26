Ley, Daryll Patrick

Daryll Ley Loved Boston Bruins

Daryll Patrick Ley, Age 57, Mulgrave NS, passed away suddenly on February 14, 2021.

Daryll left an everlasting impression on everyone he met. His strength of spirit and positive outlook was contagious and touched all those he encountered. Daryll was a burn survivor of 29 years and Vice President of the NS Burn Society. He took great pride in supporting and working with his fellow survivors. Daryll will be sadly missed by all his friends from biking, darts, golf and hockey as well as those who were fans of his beloved Boston Bruins.Daryll was the son of Patrick and Sandra (Hadley) Ley.

Pictured with his bike and German Shepherd Ozzy

Daryll is survived by his wife Celina (Cody), step-children Alison Tattrie (Ryan), Ethan Tattrie (Janet), parents Patrick and Sandra Ley, Siblings Darren Ley, Patsy Ley, Krista Ley, Tracy (Rick) Ley-Cotie, Jason Ley (Gillian Adams), nieces and nephews Sandy Ley, Brandon DeCoste, Kailey Mortensen, Miley DeCoste, Brady Ley, a large number of Cousins and his beloved German Shepherd Ozzy.

Fly high our sweet Angel, we will be seeing you in the sunrises and sunsets that you cherished so much.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in the Mulgrave Fire Hall on February 25th at 2pm. Due to covid restrictions the memorial is by invitation only. A reception will be held after the memorial and will be limited to 100 guests at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darylls’ name to the NS Firefighters Burn Treatment Society or the QEII Burn Unit.