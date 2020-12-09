MacDonald, Christina Henrietta

Christina Henrietta MacDonald

On Friday November 27, 2020, Christina H. MacDonald (formerly of Port Hawkesbury and West Bay Road) passed away suddenly at the age of 95 in the Strait Richmond Hospital. She was the second of fifteen children born to Anna Maria and Lambertus Baetsen on August 28, 1925 in Blerick, Netherlands. Within a large family she grew up used to hard work in the house and on the farm. WWll added more hardships as she dodged bullets while trying to milk cows. When food grew scarce, she and the family resorted to eating the turnips meant for cattle feed. After World War ll Christine and the family immigrated to Canada hoping for a new life without war. The family settled in the West Bay Road area walking to St Margaret’s Catholic Church each Sunday. Sometimes a man would offer them a ride and they’d pile into the box of his big truck. This was Christine’s introduction to Alex J. MacDonald, the man with the truck, whom she would later marry. Her married life was dedicated to raising her family of two daughters and helping at St Margaret’s Parish with church cleaning, baking, and cooking for church events. After the kids left home Christine and Alex moved to Port Hawkesbury where she enjoyed the company of new friends and neighbors. The folks on “Coronation Street” came by too for a scheduled “visit” which could not be interrupted by anything but a power outage! Almost every day she had a crossword puzzle going with her ragged, well used dictionaries in hand. She was so focused that at times Alex had to ask her to talk to him and “leave that puzzle alone”. But puzzles kept her mind alert especially after Alex’s death. With the assistance of Home Care she got her wish to stay in her own home till age 94 when she moved into Richmond Villa. She is survived by daughters Mary and Yvonne, Tanya MacMaster, who was like a daughter to her (and without whom she could not have lived these last years), her five grandchildren, their spouses and five great grandchildren. Due to Covid protocols, a funeral is not possible now so cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow when safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting: www.greensfuneralhome.ca