MacDonald, Elizabeth Viola

Elizabeth “Cooksie” (Skinner) MacDonald

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elizabeth “Cooksie” (Skinner) MacDonald on November 11, 2020, at the Richmond Villa, St. Peter’s. Our mom was born on June 13, 1932, in Janvrin Island. She was the daughter of the late Alvina Skinner. She is survived by her children, Jolene (Bill) Lawrick, Fort St. James, BC; Rene (Irene) L’Ardoise; George, St. Peter’s; Pam (Junior) Martell, St. Peter’s; Charles (Barbara) D’Escousse; Tammy (Gordie) Baxter, Glace Bay; step-sons, Herman (Lucy Ann), Rockdale; and Bill, Rockdale. Mom cherished her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Herman MacDonald of 59 years; daughter-in-law, Linda (Webb) MacDonald; and her first husband, Francis Sampson. In her early years, she was employed by R.M. Landry & Son and Zelindo’s Variety Store. As well as raising her family, Mom took great pride in volunteering in her community. She was a life-long member of the St. Peter’s Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, President of the Canadian Cancer Society for her area, and a member of the St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church; where she served as a Lay Reader, as well as a Religious Education Teacher. When mom wasn’t volunteering, she was enjoying her craft room where she made numerous quilts that her family cherishes today. Special thank you to Mom’s extended family, the Richmond Villa staff, and Dr. Collins for their continued kindness, care and compassion. There will be no visitation. Service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Peter’s Volunteer Fire Department or charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca