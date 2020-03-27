It is with great sadness I announce the passing of my loving husband Jim on March 24, 2020, at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute from complications of open heart surgery, with loving family by his side.



Jim was a special person to all who knew him. His life was a testament to his positive attitude and acts of kindness. His passions were family, cruising, and basketball. He enjoyed playing and also coaching kids for over thirty years, as well as watching the sport, especially the Raptors and March Madness.



Jim was born in Welland, Ontario and spent his formative years in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, graduating from St. Francis Xavier University. His working years were spent in Mississauga, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta.



Jim is survived by the love of his life – his wife Debbie; brother and sister-in-law Garry and Robbie Kivell; sisters, Edwardean and Ann; and brother Ian.



He was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, father Edward and fur baby Chivas.



Special thanks to the staff in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute for their care and compassion.



As Jim would say, “Be positive and live your best life every day.” Peace.

