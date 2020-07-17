MacKAY, Donald Edward “Eddy” – Age 78, Crandall Road passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston. Born on December 12, 1941, in Sudbury, On the was the son of the late Ernest and Margaret (Cameron) MacKay.

He beat the odds by living life quite fully until recent months while coping with Parkinson’s disease for close to twenty years. His tenacity kept him mobile, walking every day, boxing, riding the stationary bike and doing Tai Chi. He moved to Port Hawkesbury in 1947 and remained there for all but the year he was in Grade 9 which he spent with his family in Hamilton, Ont. The whole time he was there he pined for Port Hawkesbury. The family returned and Eddy never left again.

He worked at NS Pulp and Paper Mill in the early 1960’s while working towards his dream of his own business. In 1969 he formed Eddy MacKay Building Co. Ltd, Commercial and Residential rentals. Later expanding to a Contracting Co. as well. There was no greater joy for him than bidding jobs. He was a member of the Mason Lodge, St. Mark’s United Church and the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada which he held several executive positions.

He loved gospel music, teasing and playing tricks, beaches, travel and rhubarb. Eddy was an independent spirit and always did things his way, with his unique twist.

He is survived by his son, Bruce, Port Hawkesbury; daughter, Donna Ann, Halifax; son, Donald (Joleen), Halifax and his mother, Diane MacLean; daughter, Rachel Bond, Halifax; stepdaughter, Maudie (Robert) Strickland, Burton, NB; as well as several nieces and nephews; brother, Wilfred, New Glasgow; sisters, Lynda (Clarence), Halifax; Marie (Billy), New Town; grandchildren, Ben, Ford, Scotland, Argyle MacKay, Trey and William Bond and DeeDee and Jesse Strickland. He was predeceased by sister-in-law, Beverly.

Thank you to caretaker Lynda for her excellent care the past seven years. She provided the stability and caring that enabled Eddy to thrive for so long. Thank you to the staff of Strait Richmond Hospital for their care and compassion the past couple of months.

A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations in Eddy’s memory may be made to Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society, Parkinson Society of Canada or to a charity of one’s choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at www.haverstocks.com