MacLeod, William H. “Billy Jr.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of William H. MacLeod (Billy Jr.) of Grand River Cape Breton on January 23rd at St. Martha’s Hospital. Born February 3, 1937 in St. Esprit, Billy was a son of the late Mary Bell (Matheson) and William H. MacLeod Sr. He worked 35 years for the Dept of Highways as an operator and then enjoyed 26 years of retirement. When he wasn’t busy cutting firewood with Norena supervising, he was volunteering with the Grand River Vol. FD, being an elder at the Grand River Presbyterian Church or spending time on the river with family and friends. Billy also considered himself a crackerjack at cribbage and dominoes. He could turn his hand to almost anything.

Billy will be sorely missed by his wife of 63 years Norena (MacDonald); children Sandra (Dan Dixon) of Halifax; Susan of Dartmouth; and Everett of Sydney. Also granddaughters, Kathleen (Evan Bulger) of Little Harbour; and Naomi (Chris Jackson) of Sydney; his favorite niece, Darlene (Bob Bickerton); and nephews Sandy and David MacLeod (Tara Mombourquette), with whom he shared many laughs and working days at ‘the shop’; and Chuck Adams of Boston. Gordon MacKenzie was his constant tea-buddy and Blackie the cat was his other best buddy. Billy was part of large extended family and group of friends which he adored. He was predeceased by a brother Ian (Rhodena) of Grand River; and sister, Marie (Bill Adams) of Boston and later Grand River.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the kindness and

compassion shown to us by the doctors and staff at Strait Richmond and

St. Martha’s Hospitals Emergency Departments; especially Samantha RN and Dr. Skerry.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the care of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. A celebration of Billy’s life will take place mid-summer. If desired, memorial donations made to the Grand River Presbyterian Church or the Lakeview Cemetery Assoc. would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.greensfuneralhome.ca