Obituary of Joseph John Marchand

MARCHAND, Joseph John. Louisdale It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father, brother, uncle and friend Joseph John Marchand, 54, of Louisdale, which occurred at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, November 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born May 15, 1966 in Arichat, he was the son of the late Joseph William “Willie” and Mary Shirley (Boudreau) Marchand. He was a member of the Fleur de Lis Seniors Club in Louisdale. Very active in the community and St. Louis Parish. John would go over and above to help anyone in need in the community. He was a very caring person to all. He will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. John is survived by his loving wife Marie Annette (Harris) Marchand; sons, Jonathan and Steven, both of Dartmouth; brothers, Wayne Marchand, (Phyllis), Paul Marchand (Pauline), both of NFL., Darryl Marchand (Shauna), Louisdale; sister, Beverly Storey (Wendell), Dartmouth. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, godchildren Carrie Woodrow and Miranda Sampson. John was predeceased by his brother, Blair, and sister, Darlene Marchand. Visitation took take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd, Arichat. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be in force. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis Church in Louisdale on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11am, with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac presiding. Invited family and friends only please. Cremation to follow. Burial in St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Louisdale at a later date. No flowers please. Memorial donations can be made to the family by e transfer to darrylmarchand237@msn.com To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of John, please visit www.chboudreau.com