MARTELL, Wanita Marie- Arichat formerly of Petit de Grat

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister & Aunt, Wanita Marie Martell, 84, of Arichat, formerly from Petit de Grat, which occurred at her residence, St. Anne Nursing Care Centre, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, supported by her loving family. Born March 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Albany & Clemence (Samson) Boudreau. She is survived by daughters; Carmelita (Alderic), Brenda (Bobby) Anna (Larry) & Betty Anne. Sons; Vernon (Colleen), Floyd (Fern), Darren (Roxanne) & Barren (Amanda). 19 Grand children and 18 Great grand children. Sisters; Merina Heudes Alderney Point, Doris (Rudolph) Martell Sampson’s Cove & Violet (Allan) Richard Alderney Point. Sister-in-law; Edith Boudreau and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Tommie, Sister; Glades, brothers; Sanford, Walter, Nicholas and two siblings in infancy. Sister-in-law; Berthilda. Brothers-in-law; Jean & Narcisse. Wanita worked at Richmond Fisheries and will always be remembered for her love of music, singing the words to every song. She enjoyed her bingo and la dame de pique. The family would like to thank Drs Laurie & Scott MacNeil, her second family; the Administration & Staff at St Anne Centre and the Homecare workers who assisted and took care of Mom over the last eight years. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Centre Activity Fund, The Alzheimer’s Society or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid19, there will be no visitation. A grave side service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Star of the Sea Cemetery in Petit de Grat, with Deacon Berkley Gouthro presiding. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd. Arichat.