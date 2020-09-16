McKay, Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin McKay – 75, of New Glasgow and formerly of East Havre Boucher. It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, of our dear husband, father, and grandfather at Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow. Born in Hadleyville, Guys. Co. on November 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Marty and Lillian McKay. A welder by trade and a member of UA Local 244 Antigonish, he worked on many construction sites in the Strait of Canso Area since the late 1960’s and 70’s. He also worked in Saint John, NB, Mirimachi, NB, Dartmouth, AECL, Point Tupper for 9 years; and Mulgrave Machine Works. He loved working with his hands, was a wonderful carpenter, building our home East Havre Boucher, and many pieces of furniture in our home were made with his loving hands. He always had a vegetable garden and was very proud of his crops. He was a member of the Pictou county Parkinson’s Support Group. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann (Miller), son Mark Douglas (Krista), Truro; daughter Marci Ann (Kat), Port Moody, BC, grandchildren Ryan Glidden-McKay, and Asher Burry and Lily Byron-McKay; sisters Lina Scott, Mulgrave; Donna Mattie (Kevin), Fall River; sisters-in-law Lynn Simpson, Dartmouth; and Debby Arsenault (Louis) , Belle Cote; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Lenora Scott, brother Kenneth McKay. Special thanks for the wonderful care he received while living in Glen Haven Manor (River Glen) for the past three years. You treated him with such respect and love. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Doug’s name to Parkinson’s Society, Pictou County Group.

