McRae, Ethel Whelima “Sister Rosa”

Of Port Hawkesbury / Louisdale

It is with profound sadness and deep regret that we announce the passing of Ethel Whelima McRae of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, on October 13, 2020. She was born in Louisdale on May 23, 1935, the daughter of the late William and Margaret Maude (Samson) MacRae. After completion of her high school studies she entered the “Daughters of Jesus” convent in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, in 1951. She transferred to England in 1954 and while there earned her Nursing Designation. While active in her religious order she was known by her professed name of “Sister Rosa”. In later years, she resided in Sydney, where she worked as a nurse and continued to be actively involved in church events and activities. She was always very charitable to others with her time and resources. Since February 2018, she was a resident of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home where she was well cared for by the staff. Although the onset of dementia progressively robbed her of recent memories, she still very much enjoyed receiving visitors and discussing “old times”. She is survived by her sister, Emeline Hickey (Evan) of Riverview, New Brunswick and her brother, William “Dilly” MacRae (Ruth) of Louisdale, plus many nieces and nephews all of whom had the highest regard for Ethel. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by sisters Theresa Boudreau (Harry), Dorothy Samson (Vincent), Rose Patriquin (Harry), Suzanne (in infancy) and her brother Alvin MacRae. Cremation has taken place. A religious funeral service will be held at a later date, hopefully when some of the Covid-19 restrictions may be lifted. Memorial donations in memory of Ethel may be made to your local food bank. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca