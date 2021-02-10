Greg Mombourquette 66

George Gregory Mombourquette June 2, 1954-February 2, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we the family of Greg announce his peaceful passing at the Strait Richmond Hospital on Tuesday February 2, 2021. Greg was born 66 years ago on June 2, 1954 to Catheline (Martell) and the late Frank (Frankie I) Mombourquette. Greg was a jack of all trades who worked at many different occupations during his lifetime. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved the Toronto Maple Leaf’s and Toronto Blue Jays. Every Christmas Eve he would love to watch his favorite Christmas Movie A Christmas Carol (1951) starring Alastair Sim. He enjoyed fishing and boats, volunteering with the L’Ardoise Men’s Club, especially the Celtic Colors Shows and dinner. He enjoyed wings and pizza with the works from the tavern. His favorite radio program was listening to Stuart MacLean and the Vinyl Café. His favorite was “Dave Cooks the Turkey”. Greg enjoyed spending his Saturday afternoons with his buddies at Paul’s. Greg is survived by his children. Laura (Jeff) Ontario, Brent (Marianne) in California and Carlos (Dale) in Sydney. He is also survived by his 98-year-old mother Catheline (a resident at Richmond Villa), his siblings, Rose (Joe Cooke) Frankie (Florene MacMillan), Jeanette (Paul Parry), Betty Ann (Emile Boulet) all of L’Ardoise, and his sister Germaine (RobertGargan) Halifax. Brother-in-law Rene Samson, L’Ardoise. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his father Frank; sister, Patricia Samson; and 2 nephews in infancy. A special thanks to the staff at the Strait Richmond Hospital for making Greg’s stay and final days pain free and peaceful. There will be no visitation. There will be a private family service at a later date when travel restrictions are lifted.Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street Port Hawkesbury. Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, The Nova Scotia Lung Association or Charity of your choice.

Greg till we all meet again, Rest in Peace