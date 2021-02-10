Mombourquette, Mark Clifford

Mark Mombourquette 63

Mark Clifford Mombourquette, aged 63, of Lower L’Ardoise, passed peacefully at home on January 29, 2021. Mark was born in Scarborough, Ontario on September 30, 1957. He was the son of John Mark and Jean (Schrader) Mombourquette. Mark found pleasure in the simple things in life. He had a passion for antiques and would never part with possessions that reminded him of his youth and growing up in Cape Breton. He was an avid Habs and Blue Jays fan. He was known for his sense of humour and loved to reminisce about how great a cook his Mom was and hunting trips with his Dad. His world revolved around his family and most importantly he was “papa” to his grandchildren Jace and Kallie whom he cherished. Mark was a loving husband of 39 years to his high school sweetheart Jacqueline (Jackie) Sampson and father to his children Kyle and Kelly of whom he was so extremely proud. Mark began his work career as an Ironworker with Local 752. He worked as a carpenter, drove Tractor Trailer, and for the last 14 years was employed as a Radio Operator with the NS Department of Lands and Forestry in St. Peter’s. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie, their children Kyle (Alicia), Kelly (Peter); brothers John (Valerie), Wade (Maxine), sister Lisa (Glen), mother-in-law Eva Sampson, nieces and nephews Shelley, Derek, Garrett, Brandon, Samantha and Natasha. He was predeceased by his parents, John Mark and Jean Mombourquette, sister Sharon (Mombourquette) Webb, and father-in-law, Fred Sampson. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A private graveside service was held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 o’clock. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home 507 Bernard St, Port Hawkesbury. Donations can be made in Mark’s memory to the L’Ardoise and District Volunteer Fire Department or the Nova Scotia Lung Association. You will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts.