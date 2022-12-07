WAGMATCOOK FIRST NATION: Read the fine print.

Morgan Toney laughs as he offers that advice while reflecting on his start as a music student at Cape Breton University (CBU).

“It’s really funny,” he tells The Reporter of the program requirement to have a certain level of proficiency playing a Celtic instrument.

Although he played the fiddle, Toney knew it wasn’t at the level of his classmates; he had been enrolled in an advanced class.

He remembers the first tune he played for his instructor, highly-regarded fiddle teacher Stan Chapman, “Father John Angus Rankin’s March.”

“Everyone was so much better than I was,” Toney recalls of a conversation he had with his uncle, Fabian, in those early days.

He remembers how he talked about the rich tradition of fiddling in their family, which included Toney’s great-grandfather and several great uncles.

With that encouragement, he turned his attention to improve his fiddling, with Chapman serving as an incredible mentor; they spent countless hours practicing after class.

“Stan showed a lot of patience,” Toney says.

He focused on sharpening his skills, improving his weaknesses, while bolstering his strengths. Sessions included learning how to read sheet music.

Chapman was the latest of countless people, especially family members and his community, who have supported his artistic endeavours; not only as a fiddler, but also as a Mi’kmaq singer, something that he has been doing since he was a young boy.

“She loved east coast music,” Toney remembers of his mother, Jackie, who frequently filled their house with tunes from the likes of Rita MacNeil and The Rankin Family.

His aforementioned uncle, Fabian, also shared his passion for music of all kinds.

Toney remembers, when he was seven-years-old, watching a DVD with him; one that featured Phil Collins. He was enamoured with the audience, the band, the spectacle.

“I don’t know why, but I was just so amazed,” he says.

That DVD was almost daily viewing for the next couple of years.

And then there was Bart, another uncle, who gifted Toney his first drum kit when he was nine. As the years progressed, he later took lessons from Sean Dalton, a former member of the Canadian rock group The Trews.

“So many people have been there for me,” the 23-year-old notes of being able to “do what I love” for the past four years.

That includes singer-songwriter Keith Mullins, who operates Barn Bhreagh Studios in neighboring Baddeck.

“He has always been in my corner,” Toney says, including teaching him many of the “ins and outs” of the music industry.

The pair started collaborating a few years ago; one of their memorable performances came on Pancake Night, an annual celebration in Wagmatcook First Nation, when Toney performed ‘Ko’jua,” a more than 500-year-old Mi’kmaq song. It includes words that cannot be identified, even by fluent and accomplished Mi’kmaq speakers.

“There was great feedback,” Toney says.

When he first heard the tune, Toney recalls the “serious face” that crossed Mullins’ face.

“We have to record that song,” he remembers his friend and collaborator saying.

They turned their focus to recording an album, but that plan was stalled by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Nevertheless, they persevered; a GoFundMe campaign garnered more than $3,500 towards what would become First Flight, which was released independently in the spring of 2021.

“People really believed in us,” Toney says, describing the response to a call for financial support as “really cool.”

First Flight has garnered not only critical acclaim, but also national recognition for Toney and his music. And, most recently, there was word that he would be taking the international stage.

Toney and Mullins have been invited to perform “Ko’jua” at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to help kick off the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

“It is really big,” Toney says of the upcoming opportunity to showcase both Mi’kmaq music and language, but also Cape Breton Celtic culture.

He describes it as a great chance to “showcase” his music and culture.

“It is a great opportunity to tell our story,” Toney adds.

He notes that he is also looking forward to participating in conversations, ones that will focus on how everyone can “move forward together.”

Toney describes those talks as “important ones,” considering the need to keep the language alive and well.

As for the process created by Toney and Mullins; one that combines traditional Mi’kmaq tunes and Cape Breton Celtic music, they have dubbed it ‘Mi’kmaltic.’

“People love it,” he says, describing the melding process as “really cool.”

Toney adds, “I am really proud of it.”

The pair has also created Mi’kmaw Connections, an initiative that involves the musicians visiting schools and conducting workshops related not only to Mi’kmaq and Celtic culture, but also language, music and history.

“It is highly interactive,” Toney notes.

The sessions, which also focus on the genesis of Mi’kmaltic, include teaching students to dance the “Ko’jua” and how to use a percussion instrument called the Ji’kmaqn (wooden splint rattle).

And, not surprisingly, students also have an opportunity to show their steps to Cape Breton fiddle tunes.

He says the workshops have provided him, and he believes participants, with a “new perspective.”

“It is a really beautiful thing,” Toney says.

For more about Toney and his career, visit: morgantoneymusic.com.