ANTIGONISH: The mayor of the Town of Antigonish says she stands behind the organizer’s decision to cancel the 2021 Antigonish Highland Games.

Earlier this month, after careful consideration of current public health restrictions and conversations on what they could potentially be in July when the event is traditionally held, Antigonish Highland Society president Bill Fraser announced the games wouldn’t run.

For the second year in a row, Antigonish will be without one of its claims to fame.

Organizers went on to say they’re confident the oldest continuous highland games outside of Scotland will return in 2022.

Following the town’s regular monthly council meeting on March 15, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the Antigonish Highland Society’s decision to cancel the games early was the right call.

“I have to give credit to the organizers that have the foresight to do that,” Boucher said. “Because we have no idea what’s to come in the next few months, and there’s so much planning that goes into the Highland Games; it’s one of the premier events in our town.”

Last year, the cancellation marked only the second time in history the games have been cancelled; the first time was during the First World War.

Boucher highlighted how organizers were able to host a virtual event last year and is looking forward to seeing what they have in store this year.

“It would be a hard decision to make, but a necessary one,” she said. “I do commend the board for making that decision so early.”