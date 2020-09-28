Mulgrave CAO missing

POINT MICHAUD: St. Peter’s RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 52-year-old Darlene Berthier-Sampson, who is missing from Point Michaud. She was last seen at 1 p.m. on September 27.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, Public Information Officer with Nova Scotia RCMP, said Berthier-Sampson was reported missing on September 27 from the “locale” where she resides.

Berthier-Sampson is described as white, with red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. No description of her clothing was available. Police are concerned for her safety. Berthier-Sampson may be driving a white 2011 Honda CRV with Nova Scotia licence plate GFP 228 and a “Nova Scotia Strong” Sticker in the back window.

A former auditor with the College of the North Atlantic and Marine Atlantic in Newfoundland, Berthier Sampson took over as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Town of Mulgrave on January 7.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darlene Berthier-Sampson is asked to contact St. Peter’s RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.