Murray, Edna Janette

Edna Janette Murray originally from Alma , living in Stellarton New Glasgow born on Aug.11.1944 , passed away Aug .27.2021 in Aberdeen hospital . Edna was a kind loving woman and mother, She worked many years at the Mulgrave fish plant. Pre deceased by her sons Jamie and Donnie Murray. Survived by her Son Dougie Murray of Antigonish Amy Murray of Mulgrave and Veronica Murray of Merland , grandchildren , Paige Martens of Truro , Eden McEachern of New Brunswick , Jamie , Dylan and Dalton Murray of Antigonish. There will be no service or visitation as per her request , donations may be made to a charity of choice.