Obituary

Diane Nicholls

Nicholls, Diane Marie – 68, Hilden. It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Nicholls, 68, of Hilden in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born July 3, 1951 in Arichat, NS, she was a daughter of the late Leonard (Lenus) Briand and Eleanor (Boudreau) Briand. After graduating from high school, Diane worked as a secretary at a local lawyer’s office. She also worked many years as an Avon representative and Manager. She was also an Assistant Cook and Chief Cook at St. Anne Hospital. Later on Diane became a sales rep with MetLife and Crossley Carpets in Truro. Diane will be remembered fondly by her family and friends as a kind, generous and caring person and most recently, as an obsessive shopaholic for which she was teased. She was the best wife and sister one could have. Her many hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, reading, and socializing with friends, to name a few. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking and baking delicious meals for her wonderful husband, Merv, and her family and friends. Through her short battle with cancer, Diane showed much strength, courage and acceptance. She considered each day a blessing and went about her day as if she would live forever. Diane you will always live forever in our hearts. Diane will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Merv Nicholls, and her two fur babies, Zoey and Frankie. Besides her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Charlene (Forgeron) Fauvelle, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Surviving are sisters, Rosaline Forgeron, Pondville, NS, Patsy (Leonard) Dorey, West Arichat, NS, Carol (Howard) Covin, Dartmouth, NS; brother, Curtis (Cindy) Briand, Westmount, NS; stepson, Mark (Laura) Nicholls, Calgary, Alberta; stepdaughter, Jill (Ken) Nicholls, London, England; son-in-law, Mike Fauvelle, Little Harbour, NS; sisters-in-law, Wanda Warner, Fall River, NS, and Elaine (Bob) Furger, Orangeville, Ontario; grandsons, Jason Fauvelle, Bible Hill, NS and Jean Marc (Marisa Martin) Fauvelle, Little Harbour, NS and great grandson, Jethro Dean Fauvelle, Little Harbour, NS, along with nieces and nephews. Diane will be sadly missed by her best friends, Leona, Theresa, Jeannette, Dorothy (Dot) and Isabel whose friendships she cherished. Special thanks are extended to the palliative care doctors and nursing staff at Colchester East Hants Health Centre for their care and compassion. Many thanks to all the medical staff who cared for Diane during her cancer treatments. Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st with Fr. Dariusz Miskowicz officiating, both in Colchester Community Funeral Home, 512 Willow St., Truro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane’s memory may be sent to the Colchester, East Hants Hospice Society, 89 Queen Street, Truro, NS. B2N 2B2.

