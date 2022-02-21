No major injuries from multi-vehicle collision

MONASTERY: Three people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Antigonish County yesterday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., local RCMP, volunteer fire departments, and Emergency Health Services responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 in Monastery.

According to an RCMP press release, police learned that a transport truck had been travelling east on the highway when it lost control, struck a guard rail and jackknifed in the road. They said the transport truck was then struck by another transport truck, then was hit by six passenger vehicles. All vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage, the RCMP noted.

The RCMP said six people from the six passenger vehicles were injured, with three of them transported by EHS to a local hospital. The remaining three people were treated by EHS at the scene and released, and the drivers of the two transport trucks were uninjured, they said.

There were whiteout conditions at the time of the collisions, the RCMP said, adding that Highway 104 was closed for approximately four hours while vehicles were towed away and debris was cleared.