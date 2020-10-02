O’Toole, Lawrence Patrick “Tug”

Lawrence Patrick “Tug” O’Toole passed away in Guelph, ONT on September 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Point Tupper he was the son of the late Joseph and Marguerite O’Toole.

Survived by Vera Olah, son Eric, daughter Karla (Fernando Nicastro) and former wife Jacki O’Toole, brother Raymond O’Toole, sisters Helen O’Toole, Millie (Clifford) DeCoste, sisters-in-law Paula O’Toole and Priscilla O’Toole along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by brothers Francis, Leonard, Danny, and Ronald, sister Hilda Kinney and brother-in-law Millard Kinney.

In keeping with Tug’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.