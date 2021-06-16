O’Toole, Paula Jeanette (MacDougall)

We the family, regret to announce the passing of our beloved mother Paula Jeanette (MacDougall) O’Toole, on May 15, 2021. Mom passed away suddenly at home, with her loving daughter by her side.

Mom was born October 6, 1946 in Inverness, Cape Breton to John Duncan and Mary Ellen (MacNeil) MacDougall. She grew up in Port Hastings where she met her best friend and soul mate Danny O’Toole. Together they raised a family in Evanston, Richmond Co. During her younger years she devoted her life to her three children and spent many happy sunny days teaching us to swim, build campfires on the beach, play baseball, and to laugh. She was our greatest support and strength.

She was a loving and affectionate person by nature. Warm and welcoming and generous with her smile – sharing it readily with friends and strangers alike. It is what endeared her to so many. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as preparing meals for her family, the company of family and friends, music, dancing, reading, her great love of nature, and a long drive on a nice day. Mom taught us the value of hard work, family and how to treat everyone with dignity and respect.

Mom was a friend to many and will be missed more than words can say. She was predeceased by her husband Danny in 2014. It is a comfort to know they are together forever.

She was a member of St. Francis De Sales Parish, Lower River Inhabitants.

She is survived by her sons Eddie (Rachael) Grande Prairie, Jamie (Debbie) Marble Mountain, daughter, Leigh Anne (at home in Evanston), brothers, Donald MacDougall (Debbie) Port Hood, John MacDougall Port Hood, sisters, Betty Watts Port Hood, Barbara Gillis (John Joe) Glencoe Station, Mary Louise Burns (Raymond) Cheticamp, sister-in-law Cindy MacDougall. Brother-in-law Raymond O’Toole Port Hastings, sisters-in-law Helen O’Toole Port Hawkesbury, Millie DeCoste (Clifford) Havre Boucher and many dearly loved nieces and nephews and their families.

She is predeceased by her husband Danny, his parents Joe and Marguerite O’Toole, her parents John and Mary MacDougall, her brothers Brian and Lester MacDougall, brothers-in law Francis, Lawrence, Leonard and Ronald O’Toole and sister-in-law Hilda Kinney.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no visitation at this time. Visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Paula may be made to St. Patrick’s Cemetery Fund, Whiteside or a charity of choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com