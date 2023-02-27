Remembering Jim Nunn

ANTIGONISH: Becoming an avid gardener in retirement, one might say that Jim Nunn had plenty of experience dealing with fertilizer, of sorts, during his 30-plus-year career as a broadcaster and journalist.

“Jim had a really good bulls—- detector,” Parker Donham says, with a laugh, of his friend and former colleague.

He adds that Nunn, who spent the bulk of his career with the CBC in his home province, “wouldn’t tolerate the canned answers from politicians and people in power.”

The Antigonish native, known mainly for his stint as the anchor of CBC News Nova Scotia at Six, the title at the time for the weekday supper hour newscast, also had stints as host of a pair of national shows on the public broadcaster: Land and Sea and Marketplace.

“I guess you could say that he started sitting on my Dad’s knee,” Bruce Nunn says of his older brother’s broadcasting career.

Their father, J. Clyde Nunn, was a founder of Atlantic Broadcasters Limited, which launched CJFX radio in Antigonish in 1943. The still independent station, under the same community ownership, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. And, in those early years, their mother Nora not only worked as the station’s receptionist, but also hosted a 15-minute show called Today’s Tunes.

Bruce remembers that his brother, who passed away on Feb. 20, at the age of 72, started his paid gig at CJFX when he was 14, making 85 cents an hour.

After making the move to Halifax, Nunn ended up continuing his broadcasting career with a former CJFX announcer Finlay MacDonald, general manager of CJCH radio, who founded a television station with the same call letters in the 1960s that is now CTV Atlantic.

“He made his name as host of the hotline phone-in show (on CJCH radio),” Bruce notes.

When their father passed away in 1970, Bruce remembers that Jim, the eldest son of eight siblings, became a father figure, of sorts, while providing tremendous support for his widowed mother.

“We really looked up to him,” Bruce offers, noting his visits during the summer, at Christmas and on other occasions were highly anticipated.

By the late 1970s, Nunn had made the move to CBC, where he remained until his retirement in 2009.

His history-making career in broadcasting almost didn’t happen, ending up in a courtroom instead of the newsroom.

“I can remember a time when there was an application around the house,” Bruce says, when asked about a TV interview Jim gave, where he noted his father’s desire to have him attend law school.

Although he could envision Jim as a lawyer, considering his penchant for debate and making arguments, Bruce suggests, because of his “sense of right,” his brother would not have been able to defend someone he knew was guilty of a crime. Instead, he fulfilled his desire to stand up for the “little man” as a journalist.

Noting that he was “keenly interested” in what people had to say, Bruce says Jim inherited the ability “to relate to people and talk to them” from their mother.

“People would open up to Jim,” he adds.

Bruce notes that quality applied both professionally and personally.

And, as for his passion for politics, Jim was immersed at a young age; on many nights, when thought to be long asleep, he would eavesdrop on the discussions that took place around the family’s kitchen table; ones that included the movers and shakers with the local Liberal party. Their father represented the Grits in the provincial legislature from 1954 to 1963, a stint that included time as labour and welfare minister under Premier Henry Hicks.

“We spent the summer watching the conventions,” Keith Macdonald remembers of how he and his Halifax roommates, including Nunn, intently followed the American presidential race between Richard Nixon and George McGovern in 1972.

As the years unfolded, Macdonald ended up moving to Arichat for a teaching position (he remembers filling out the application for the job at Jim’s apartment), while Nunn remained in the provincial capital and pursued his media career.

The friends, who touched base periodically, reconnected when one of their roommates from summer of 1972 passed away.

“I always enjoyed our conversations; he was a great friend,” Macdonald, who became a frequent visitor to Nunn’s home in Bayfield, Antigonish County, says.

He adds that he was “always fun to be with.”

Describing him as “quite determined and ambitious,” Macdonald offers that he wasn’t surprised at what his friend achieved professionally.

Geoff D’Eon, executive producer from 1988-93 when Nunn anchored First Edition, describes him as a “bit of a giant in our profession,” both literally and figuratively; literally, because of his height and how he commanded any room that he entered, who also achieved a level of “celebrity” as a news anchor; figuratively, because of his “journalistic horsepower,” and how he approached his job with “vigor and conviction.”

“Jim had a strong sense of right and wrong,” D’Eon says.

Although “sometimes aggressive,” when he was in search of accountability from public figures, the former CBC colleague says Nunn, because of his curiosity and concern, did not use that edge with the many “regular folks,” when he helped tell their stories.

“Jim was fearless, relentless,” D’Eon remembers, noting his ability to ask “tough questions.”

Along with his countless interviews, ones where he put public figures’ feet to the fire, Nunn is probably most widely known for is his time as moderator of a weekly political panel; something that became 15 minutes of ‘must-see’ TV for viewers of the CBC supper hour news cast.

Donham, who Nunn recruited for the often no-holds-barred debate, along with the late journalist Harry Flemming, offers that it was a novel concept at the time, coming before political opinion on TV became commonplace.

“Jim knew just how to needle us,” Donham says, noting that Nunn “wasn’t partisan.”

As for the popularity of the segment, which at one point travelled to different communities across the province, he offers, “I wish I knew.”

Nevertheless, there was no denying it caught people’s attention, particularly the political movers and shakers across the province. To illustrate the point, Donham notes that they brought the provincial legislature to a halt one evening because they did not have a quorum; too many MLAs were out of the House watching the trio on CBC.

He suggests that there is no one in media today with the same “gifts, insights and cheekiness” that Nunn shared with viewers.

Long after the panel ended its 15-year run, the pair “developed an even deeper friendship,” which included several memorable road trips, according to Donham.

“We looked like a couple of undercover cops,” he jokes of their road trip across the American south behind the wheel of a black Mercury Marquis.

On this, and other excursions, the friends travelled the back roads, forgoing the busy highways.

“We would always end up chatting with the owner or manager,” Donham says of meal stops, which zeroed in on local restaurants, with full parking lots, and not those of the chain variety.

Describing him as “genuinely curious,” he adds, “Jim was really fun to be with.”

D’Eon and his younger brother fondly remember his sense of humour.

“He loved to laugh,” D’Eon offers, describing Nunn as a “social animal.”

One of the many things that Bruce will remember fondly is his brother’s fierce loyalty.

“You could really trust and rely on him; he would go to the end of the earth for people.”

A celebration of life for Nunn is expected to take place in the spring.

“He is really going to be missed,” Bruce says.