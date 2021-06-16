RICHARD, Peter Age 92, Hureauville, Richmond Co., and more recently Cole Harbour, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 in the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Born on November 9, 1928, in Hureauville, Peter was the son of the late William and Eva (McPhee) Richard (formerly of Hureauville). Peter was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, and was always an active member of the community, lending a hand to anyone in need.

Before his retirement and settling back in Cape Breton, he lived in Halifax and worked at the Port of Halifax as Supervisor of the Water Department for 25 years.

Surviving are Peter’s children, daughter, Christine Rodgers, Lower Sackville; sons, William (Connie), Keith (Karen) both of Dartmouth; Ronald, Hureauville; Raymond (Paula), Halifax; sisters, Stella (John) MacCormack, Jean (Foster) Ryan, and Elizabeth (Kenley) MacDonald; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Peter was predeceased by his cherished wife, Marguerite; siblings, Yvonne, Henry, Louis, Raymond, and Cecelia.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who assisted in his care during these difficult times.

Peter moved to Dartmouth to live with his son William and daughter-in-law Connie about 6 months after the passing of his beloved wife, Marg on this same day in May of 2017. Saying thank you to both of you seems so inadequate; but please know all you have done has been so deeply appreciated by your family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

