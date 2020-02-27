Abraham Sampson

Obituary

SAMPSON, Abraham Joseph – 89 of Louisdale –

It is with sadness, that we announce the passing Abraham Joseph Sampson of Louisdale, that occurred at QEII Halifax, on February 21, 2020. Born in Louisdale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Obeline Samson (Sampson). Abraham is survived by his children, Roy (Darlene and family) Louisdale, Delores Brannon (Tom) Windsor Junction, Wanda Landry, Ontario, Kenny (Lise) Ontario and Gisele James (Jim) both of Ontario; grandchildren, Billy, Adam, Amanda, Christopher and Tyler. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Blanche Arthanse (Marchand) Sampson; sisters Ida, Madeline and Gertie; brothers Joseph, Arthur and Bernard, Edward (Ned), Charlie and Raymond. We want to thank the R K MacDonald staff for all the love, care and attention they gave to dad. Resting at Glen Sampson Room, Louisdale on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Louis Parish on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 A.M., with Rev. Duncan McIsaac presiding. Burial to take place in St. Louis Parish Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Abraham’s memory can be made to the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Fund or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd. in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Abraham, please visit, www.chboudreau.com