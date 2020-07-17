Sampson, Edward “Eddie” ~ Evanston. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edward “Eddie” Sampson, 65, of Evanston, who died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston. He was the son of the late Joseph “Obeline” and Mary Dorothy (Forgeron) Sampson. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (McNamara) Sampson; his children, Krystal Burns (Terry), Cindy-Lee Jean (Mark) and Jarrett Sampson (Claire Michalewicz); and grandchildren; Olivia, Owen and Kylie Burns, and Alexander and Elise Jean. He is also survived by his siblings; Etta Whyte, Donna Short (Sidney), and Wayne Sampson (Claudine). Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Hillier (Arthur) and brother-in-law, Ronnie Whyte.

Edward graduated from Isle Madame District High School and married his high school sweetheart; they shared 43 years of marriage together. Edward worked at Port Hawkesbury Paper (formerly Stora) for over 30 years, where he gained many life-long friendships. He was a devoted husband and father and loved nature, photography, gardening, woodworking, hockey and spending time with his grandchildren, who were the centre of his universe. Edward loved people and was a true conversationalist, always happy to stop and chat with an old friend or neighbour.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3 in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, 724 Granville Street, Port Hawkesbury. A private graveside burial immediate and extended family will take place on Saturday, July 4, in St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Whiteside with Father Duncan MacIsaac officiating. Guests are asked to wear floral prints or bright colours in honor of Edward’s bright personality and love of flowers.

Donations in Edward’s memory can be made to St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, Whiteside or Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com