Sampson, Lorraine

Lorraine Sampson, 82, of Halifax passed away peacefully Monday August 10th 2020 at the QE2 Halifax Infirmary. Born in New Waterford, Cape Breton on May 4th 1938, she was the eldest daughter of the late Sophie and Damien Aucoin. Lorraine attended Mount Carmel High School in New Waterford and Murphy’s Business College in Halifax. Lorraine is survived by her children Debbie, Edmonton Alberta, Dan (Heather) Halifax NS and Robert (Traci) Milton Ontario; Grandchildren Neil (Jessica), Trevor (Melanie) and Alfred (Courtney), all of Edmonton, Scott, Washington DC, Ryan, Halifax and Reid, Milton; great-grandchildren, Avery, Aidan, Kensi, Madi and Sophie, all of Edmonton; sister Rose Gorman, Winnipeg; In-laws Emily and Brian Stockall, Bobby and Mary Agnes Sampson, Howard Sampson and her cousin Pat Sampson of Toronto, with whom she had a special friendship; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur, her sister Lillian Morris, sister-in-law Vivian Sampson, brothers-in-law Frank Morris and Vance Gorman, and her nephew Steve Stockall. Lorraine spent most of her life in Louisdale, Cape Breton where she and Arthur raised their family. After her husband’s death she relocated to Halifax to be closer to family, where her home became a welcoming place for family, friends and out of town visitors. Lorraine’s home was filled with photographs of her family. She delighted in receiving updated photos particularly of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was generous, accepting and most of all kind to everyone. Her family would like to thank the caregivers of the QE2 Hospital, 8th floor and ER department for the exceptional care she received during her brief illness. Special thanks also to her neighbors and friends Elaine and George Whalen whose friendship she cherished. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no funeral mass. A Christian burial service was held on Saturday, August 15th at St Louis Parish Cemetery in Louisdale. A luncheon was held for family and friends at CH Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. Covid protocols will be followed. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chboudreau.com