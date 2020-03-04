Felix Samson



Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Felix Joseph Samson on Sunday, March 1st, surrounded by his loving family, in the comfort of his home. Felix was a strong and robust man. A member of the Labourer’s International Union, he worked so hard to provide for his family. He was a Chartered member of the Louisdale Lions Club, and a dedicated community volunteer to many organizations. None touched his heart and soul than the Louisdale Community Services Committee; ensuring throughout the year that families in need always had enough food and that at Christmas time, children in need always awoke with smiling faces and gifts galore. An avid fisherman, Felix loved to spend many days in Lake Ainslie, a place that would hold so many memories for him and for all of us, to his dying day. If you asked him, he would proudly tell you that his greatest accomplishment in his life, was his family. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, his “Mama” and the best father ever to his children LeeAnne, Therese and Christian. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he has left them with such beautiful memoires of absolute love and pride. He was so grateful to have had the opportunity to welcome Daphne, better known to dad as Daffy Duck, and Jeff to our family. He was predeceased by his mom and dad, Cecile and Ernest Samson, his in-laws, Rose and Francis Jeffrey, and special friend, Paul Poirier. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan; his children, LeeAnne (Glen), Therese (Mark), Christian (Janelle); grandchildren, Laurenn (Daphne), Kara (Jeff), Devyn, Brayden, Callie and Sadie; siblings, Dave (Elaine), Andrew (Carol), Ernie (Patsy), Beatrice (Tommy) and Henry (Terry)and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. In honor of his memory, we would ask that you use every day of your lives, to make a difference. His life was a testament to his big heart, a heart of gold. Felix’s life was a life of kindness, we ask that you do the same; always be kind and live your best life everyday! Visitation will be held in the Glen Sampson Memorial Room in Louisdale on Thursday, March 5th from 6 – 9pm. Funeral Mass to Celebrate the life of Felix will take place on Friday morning March 6th in St. Louis Church, Louisdale at 11 a.m, with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac officiating. Burial to take place in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CH Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. Memorial donations can be made to the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Felix, please visit www.chboudreau.com