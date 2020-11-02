Samson, Mary Catherine

Mary Catherine Samson

( April 30, 1939 – October 02, 2020 )

Mary Catherine Samson, of West Bay Road and formerly of Port Hawkesbury passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at St. Martha’s Hospital. Born in Inverness, she was a daughter of the late Duncan and Margaret (MacIntyre) Beaton. Mary is survived by her husband Gregory; son, Duncan (Angela) Samson, Mabou, NS; daughter, Corinne (Marcel) Chisholm, Port Hood, NS; grandchildren, Emily, Connor, Ryan and Callum Chisholm; sisters, Sally MacLean, La Salle, ON; and Ann Gale, Port Hawkesbury, NS. She was predeceased by her sister, Margie Trenholm. Cremation has taken place. As per Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private, invitation only burial took place on Saturday October 10th at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Port Hawkesbury; Father Conrad Edwards officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Port Hawkesbury.