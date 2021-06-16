Basil Joseph Scott

Basil Joseph Scott, 90, of Steep Creek, Guysborough, Co., passed away suddenly at home on June 8, 2021. Born and raised in Middle Melford, he was the son of the late Leonard and Lula Leona (Jamieson) Scott.

Basil enjoyed life to the fullest and doing what he loved most. Basil spent most of his life at the homestead in Melford, known as the Melford Loop. His passion was gardening and he never stopped; he gardened to the age of 90. He loved spending time in his shop and barn and loved all the visits from his nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Basil had a love for the water and spent a lot of time on Sandpoint Wharf. If he wasn’t heading out to the bay lobster fishing with Joey and his crew, he would be heading up the Strait in the perch boat to help the gang at the mackerel trap.

If you wanted to pile wood, Basil was the man to teach you how it was done. If there was wood to be piled, that’s where you would find him. Basil was the best story teller anyone knew and never forgot anything. If you needed a question answered about anything or anyone along the shore road, Basil was the guy to ask – he knew it all.

Basil’s love for horses led him to his favorite day of the year. Accompanied by his nephew Joe, they would spend the day at the exhibition in Antigonish walking around the grounds, chatting with all the farmers and waiting for the highlight of the day: The Horse Pulls.

He always enjoyed when he could spend the evening with the boys watching the good old hockey game and a beverage or two. He was a true Montreal fan. Basil was kind hearted and always greeted you with his loving smile. The best man around that could sharpen a knife or saw blade. Just ask the guys on Route 344, he could spend hours just sitting and chatting. Even at 90, he would walk down the hill and over the road where he would visit his sister Charlotte, have tea and enjoy her great homemade baked goods.

Surviving is his sister Charlotte Warner, Steep Creek. Basil was predeceased by brothers, Raymond, Ervin, Edward, Earl, Marvin; sister, Stella; nephews, Eddie, Eric and Stephen.

Cremation has taken place and as per Basil’s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral will be held at a later date from St. James Anglican Church. Memorial Donations may be made to St. James Anglican Church, Middle Melford or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the care of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca

Keep doing what you loved best, Basil – planting gardens